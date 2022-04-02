SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $448.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. Research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SeaSpine by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.