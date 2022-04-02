Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RZREF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

