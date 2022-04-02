Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RZREF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
About Razor Energy (Get Rating)
