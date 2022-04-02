Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,108,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.