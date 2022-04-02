Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CAO Mark Nunneley Buys 9,000 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

