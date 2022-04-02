Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 34 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,271.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,063.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,271.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,127.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.