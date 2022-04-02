Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00.

KFS stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of -556,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 167.08% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

