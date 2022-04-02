Bernard K. Lee Sells 10,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,096,320.

TSE:POU opened at C$31.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.70.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

POU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.17.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.