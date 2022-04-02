Exane Derivatives Has $157,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $305.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

