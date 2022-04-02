Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

SAL stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.