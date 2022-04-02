Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 365,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SRDX opened at $44.58 on Friday. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $623.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Surmodics by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 81.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

