Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 648,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

