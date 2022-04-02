James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

