James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2,294.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,988 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,626,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $45.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

