James Investment Research Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 90.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,170,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $183.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.81. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

