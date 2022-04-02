Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $118.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

