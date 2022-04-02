PGGM Investments Trims Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.38.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.