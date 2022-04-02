Exane Derivatives Buys 5,170 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1,086.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

