Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.46.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

