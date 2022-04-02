McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 182,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,099,000 after acquiring an additional 181,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.