Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,870 Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

