Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 799.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 189,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2,376.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 154,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 529.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 551.2% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 85,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $32.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

