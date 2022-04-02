Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. Unilever has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Unilever by 54.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

