American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $702.03 million, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.75. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

