Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $658.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 4.65. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

