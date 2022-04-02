Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $110,312.28 and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,602.53 or 0.99996866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00065135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002185 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars.

