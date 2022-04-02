TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Market Cap Hits $4.70 Million

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $82,306.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00109196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

