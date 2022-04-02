Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $421.91.
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $363.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.94 and a 200 day moving average of $373.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.