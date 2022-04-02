Costello Asset Management INC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

