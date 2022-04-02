Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,059 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

