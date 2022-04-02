Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 28,382 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,382 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.