TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 53,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,077 shares.The stock last traded at $3.93 and had previously closed at $3.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $500.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

