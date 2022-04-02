GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 24,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,122,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,025,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,988,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,580,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

