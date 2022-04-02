Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.33

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$176.33 and last traded at C$176.26, with a volume of 69892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$174.23.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$162.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.01. The firm has a market cap of C$44.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

