Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

GPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 425,655 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

