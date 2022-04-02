Chardan Capital Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $14.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Immunovant stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $40,683,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $9,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $7,672,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $4,824,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

