Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. Acutus Medical updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,380,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 424,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

