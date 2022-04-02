Zacks Investment Research Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PDM opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,734.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.