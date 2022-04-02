Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE FC opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

