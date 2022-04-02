NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

