eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.71 on Friday. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

