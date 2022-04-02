Gene Salkind Purchases 125,000 Shares of Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Stock

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) Director Gene Salkind purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GRVI stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Grove, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grove in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grove by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

