Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $109.03 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.25.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
