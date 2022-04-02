Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $109.03 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.51.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.25.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

