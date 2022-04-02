Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.