Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,331,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,173,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.