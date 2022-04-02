Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $146,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.4% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

