676 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

