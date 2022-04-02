Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.
AMNF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.68.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.