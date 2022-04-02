Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Sells 65,218 Shares of Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $336,935.93.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

