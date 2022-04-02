European Assets Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EAT opened at GBX 115.27 ($1.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of £415.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. European Assets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 94.20 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.77.

In other news, insider Martin Breuer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($15,981.14).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

