Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

